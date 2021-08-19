Eyewitness Account of a Bulgarian Who Managed to Leave Afghanistan

Krasi Panchev is currently in a refugee camp in Qatar and expects to return to Bulgaria.

Thousands tried to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul. However, not all succeeded. Several Bulgarians also found themselves in the country. One of them managed to evacuate by military plane and is currently in a refugee camp at the US base in Qatar.

"There are about 700 people in the camp, and they keep coming, the number is growing by the hour. There are 4-5 people living in a room, the hygiene is low because it is not possible to clean so many people. The situation is miserable, "said Krasi Panchev, who has worked at the EU's diplomatic mission in Kabul for four years.

His last task was to evacuate all mission personnel and he did.

"We are in contact with the Foreign Ministry and our consul in Qatar, they are trying to take us out through various channels, because we are not typical refugees, just because of the circumstances we found ourselves in this camp. "It's all a matter of diplomacy to get us out of here," he said.

/BTV