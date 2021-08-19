COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1387 New Cases

The new cases of COVID-19 in our country for the last 24 hours are 1387. A little over 6.9% of the 20,072 tests performed are positive. This is shown by the updated data of the Unified Information Portal. Thus, the number of confirmed cases reaches 437,327, of which 18,119 are active.

The most new cases are in Sofia - 255, followed by the districts: Plovdiv - with 165 and Burgas - with 117 newly infected. 2001 people are treated in the hospital, and 174 of them are in the intensive care unit.

235 people were cured in 24 hours, bringing their total number to 400,797. In the last 24 hours, 16 people died, bringing the total number of victims to 18,411.

A total of 2,188,957 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been delivered in the country, of which 12,807 - for the last 24 hours. At 1,094,904, the vaccination cycle is complete.