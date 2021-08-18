Bulgaria: Covid Outbreak at Refugee Camp in Lyubimets

Society | August 18, 2021, Wednesday // 23:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Covid Outbreak at Refugee Camp in Lyubimets

An outbreak of coronavirus was reported on August 18 at the migrant centre in Lyubimets, South-Eastern Bulgaria.

A few days ago, two infected people were registered at the centre. They were in hospital, but have already been discharged. Nineteen epople from their contacts have tested positive.

They have been isolated. Complete disinfection is assigned in the centre.

The centre is subordinated to the Ministry of Interior hospital. There are medical staff there who are 24 hours on duty.

"There is a possibility for separation, so the group that entered is separated, they are subject to quarantine anyway At the moment, they have not stated that they need hospitalization," said Dr. Sonya Dimitrova, director of Regional Health Inspectorate in Haskovo.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria