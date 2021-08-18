Bulgaria: Covid Outbreak at Refugee Camp in Lyubimets

An outbreak of coronavirus was reported on August 18 at the migrant centre in Lyubimets, South-Eastern Bulgaria.

A few days ago, two infected people were registered at the centre. They were in hospital, but have already been discharged. Nineteen epople from their contacts have tested positive.

They have been isolated. Complete disinfection is assigned in the centre.

The centre is subordinated to the Ministry of Interior hospital. There are medical staff there who are 24 hours on duty.

"There is a possibility for separation, so the group that entered is separated, they are subject to quarantine anyway At the moment, they have not stated that they need hospitalization," said Dr. Sonya Dimitrova, director of Regional Health Inspectorate in Haskovo.