3 in 4 Digital Currency Investors Have Profited Shows Surney

Digital currencies have seen significant gains in 2021 jumping 154% in value since January 1. On August 18, Cryptovantage published a study that shows 3 in 4 crypto investors said they had made money on their crypto holdings and cryptocurrencies represent 12% of the average millennial portfolio.

Following the recently published research by Cryptovantage concerning people forgetting their crypto passwords, the company published another poll surveying 1,044 people born between 1965 to 1997. The poll explains how millennials, xennials, and Gen Xers invest in digital assets. “The popularity of crypto assets varied by age,” the new Cryptovantage report called “Generational Philosophies on Investing in Crypto,” explains.

“Crypto-assets represented 12% of the average millennial portfolio, compared to 9.2% of the average xennial portfolio and only 6.3% of the average Gen Xer portfolio,” the study details. “Despite this larger proportional holding, millennials were not the most likely to report making a profit in cryptocurrency investing. Xennials, with the largest total investment, were the most likely to make a profit off crypto assets at 80.5%, compared to 76.2% of millennials and just 71.5% of Gen Xers.”

Bitcoin Is the Most Popular Digital Asset, Xennials Prefer Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin

The survey indicates that across all the generational participants, bitcoin (BTC) was the most popular and besides BTC, Millennials and Gen Xers preferred ethereum (ETH). Xennials, on the other hand, chose bitcoin cash (BCH) and dogecoin (DOGE) over ETH. Most of the Millennials chose to leverage services like Coinbase and a number of xennials prefer services such as Bitcoin IRA.