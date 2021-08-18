WHO with Warning on Delta Variant
The Delta strain poses the greatest threat to people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination provides protection against the new variant of the coronavirus.
Chief Scientist Sumya Swaminatan said this at a briefing by the World Health Organization. Broadcasts were conducted on Twitter-VOZ pages.
She stressed that vaccinations help prevent severe coronavirus disease or death if infected with the Delta variant.
Scientists have previously said that do not know how likely it is that a person vaccinated against COVID-19 will become infected with the Delta strain and pass it on to another. But it is assumed that the risk is small.
