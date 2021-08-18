WHO with Warning on Delta Variant

The Delta strain poses the greatest threat to people who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination provides protection against the new variant of the coronavirus.

Chief Scientist Sumya Swaminatan said this at a briefing by the World Health Organization. Broadcasts were conducted on Twitter-VOZ pages.

She stressed that vaccinations help prevent severe coronavirus disease or death if infected with the Delta variant.

“If you look at the statistics on severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths, it is certain that vaccines prevent the increase in such cases,” Swaminathan said.

WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove agreed with her, who added that in the regions where the Delta strain is raging, people who have not received the vaccine are most susceptible to infection.

Scientists have previously said that do not know how likely it is that a person vaccinated against COVID-19 will become infected with the Delta strain and pass it on to another. But it is assumed that the risk is small.