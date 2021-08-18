After EU Foreign Ministers Meeting - Talks with Taliban Likely to Happen

The EU will have to talk with the Taliban after the group seized control of Afghanistan before officially recognising them, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after online meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he pointed out, while stressing this does not mean moving quickly to official recognition.

Until a few days ago the EU foreign affairs chief was encouraging the government in Kabul to work with the Taliban, but as anybody else he must have been surprised how fast the authorities surrendered to the Islamist movement which now rules the country.

Borrell had warned that the Taliban would face non-recognition, isolation, lack of international support and the prospect of continued conflict and instability in Afghanistan if they take power by force and re-establish an Islamic Emirate. However, the Taliban took over without meeting resistance.

According to Borrell, the fight against al-Qaida in Afghanistan succeeded, but the process of nation building failed despite the enormous amount of resources directed to the country. Borrell also said that Brussels would "engage in a dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster."

The dialogue will focus on the means to prevent the return of a foreign terrorist presence in Afghanistan.

EU also want to resolve the situation with 400 people, Afghans and their families, that have been working for us today in the EU delegations, to reach the airport, you can understand that I will need to talk with the Taliban authorities.

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul while Western nations scrambled Monday to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at the Kabul International Airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out.