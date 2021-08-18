TISP Leader Trifonov: We Are Now Opposition in Parliament

The leader of the largest party in parliament "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov announced on his facebook page that his party is in opposition.

The leader of the party with the total of 65 deputies in the National Assembly - announced that after all other parliamentary groups refused to support it for a minority government, it means that "There is such a people" is already in opposition, and the other parties with its 175 deputies are already in power.

"How they will negotiate with each other is already their job. With my elementary understanding of politics and naive integrity, I have never heard of a government between the ruling party and the opposition being formed anywhere, in any democratic country. This is the meaning of democratic process - to have rulers and logically, as opposed to the government, to have opposition? And now, dear rulers, we will be your constructive opposition until the people decide something else! ", Trifonov wrote.

Earlier in the day, the composition of the parliamentary committees was also voted in the parliament. The decision on them has been delayed due to uncertainty over how long parliament will last, followed by strained relations between parliamentary groups. Follow the developments during the day and the political comments in the chronology.

TISP members has been elected chairmen of most committees including the budget and legal ones.