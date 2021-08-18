Taliban Force Underage Girls into Marriages with their Fighters

Business | August 18, 2021, Wednesday // 17:43
Bulgaria: Taliban Force Underage Girls into Marriages with their Fighters

As the Taliban is gaining ground in Afghanistan by capturing many key cities in the country, the terror group is now forcing women to get married to its terrorists. Afghans pouring into Kabul and those still in Taliban-held areas say they have witnessed unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. In addition, they say, Taliban have demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become "wives" for their terrorists--a form of sexual violence, human-rights groups say, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, during a briefing on Afghanistan, the UN chief noted that fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces is causing "tremendous harm". Guterres warned that directing attacks against civilians is a serious violation of international and humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime.

"Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces is causing tremendous harm. At least 241,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour. The conflict is taking a bigger toll on women and children," he said. "Perpetrators must be held accountable," he said. Guterres said that Afghanistan is spinning out of control as at least 241,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes and humanitarian needs are growing by the hour. (ANI)

