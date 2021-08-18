Bulgarian Health Authorities with New Measures Against COVID-19 from Next Week

Bulgarian health authorities plan to tighten the measures against COVID-19. The necessity is due to the sharp increase in morbidity in the country. This was stated to the media by the Deputy Minister of Health Alexander Zlatanov.

He explained that the number of people in need of intensive care had risen from 100 to 160 in just one day, and said the intensity of the pandemic was increasing.

"Since mid-July, the Delta variant has become dominant, infecting twice as much. Against the background of these facts, what needs to be done is on the agenda," he said.

"Countries rely on the level of immunization and anti-epidemic measures. Unfortunately, we cannot rely on the former, because the immunized are about 20%, the sick are up to 40%, which is too low a level of protection against this wave. Thus we need an effective control over the anti-epidemic measures, "he said.

"We met with the health inspectorates, representatives of the medical institutions. We are currently meeting with all specialists - immunologists and epidemiologists, with the sole purpose - to take adequate and timely anti-epidemic measures. The prevalence is already high, the patients are now from age of 29 to 39. We will build on the plan we have developed, as it is comprehensive, and the measures will target the group, which is most affected by the new wave because they visit places with more people, the distance is closer and there are sufficient conditions for carrying the Delta variant ", added Zlatanov.

At the beginning of next week new measures will probably be introduced and the control over the implementation will be strictly monitored. The measures will be for the whole country, but it is still unknown what they will be exactly. The Chief Sanitary State Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev will make a recommendation on what they should be. Health authorities are preparing hospitals to have enough beds for children as well, as the Delta variant affects children and young people more severely.

/Novini