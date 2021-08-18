More Than 3,000 People Have Visited Opera of the Peaks This Year

Society » CULTURE | August 18, 2021, Wednesday // 17:14
Bulgaria: More Than 3,000 People Have Visited Opera of the Peaks This Year operasofia.bg

The performances from the Opera of the Peaks festival this year were watched by over 3,000 spectators, despite the necessary restrictions on seats due to security measures. This was announced by the organizers of the Sofia Opera.

The sixth edition of the festival took place at Belogradchik Rocks from 6 to 15 August.

"Today, we as contemporaries must develop this innovation in historical places and in divine creations given to us by nature, to have a vision for the future of cultural tourism, so that these new sanctuaries with generous nature can come to life, in which we can send our messages with powerful cultural events ", commented the opera director and director of Bulgaria’s National Opera Plamen Kartalov.

The festival program opened with the opera masterpiece "Aida" by Giuseppe Verdi.

The ballet program included the titles "Swan Lake" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Carmen Suite" to the music of Georges Bizet / Rodion Shchedrin, "Bolero" by Maurice Ravel and "Carmina Burana" by Carl Orff. /BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: culture., opera
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria