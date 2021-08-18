More Than 3,000 People Have Visited Opera of the Peaks This Year

The performances from the Opera of the Peaks festival this year were watched by over 3,000 spectators, despite the necessary restrictions on seats due to security measures. This was announced by the organizers of the Sofia Opera.

The sixth edition of the festival took place at Belogradchik Rocks from 6 to 15 August.

"Today, we as contemporaries must develop this innovation in historical places and in divine creations given to us by nature, to have a vision for the future of cultural tourism, so that these new sanctuaries with generous nature can come to life, in which we can send our messages with powerful cultural events ", commented the opera director and director of Bulgaria’s National Opera Plamen Kartalov.

The festival program opened with the opera masterpiece "Aida" by Giuseppe Verdi.

The ballet program included the titles "Swan Lake" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, "Carmen Suite" to the music of Georges Bizet / Rodion Shchedrin, "Bolero" by Maurice Ravel and "Carmina Burana" by Carl Orff. /BTA