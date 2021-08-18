11-Year-Old Syrian Boy Donates Savings to Help Burned Bulgarian Village of Krastava

A Syrian boy donated his one-year savings to help the poor people in the village of Krastava, whose homes burned down - Pirin News writes.

11-year-old Firas Zayad collected BGN 175 in coins and banknotes in his piggy bank, which he now donates. The child donates for the third time.

He is from a family of refugees who settled in the village of Kraishte, Belitsa municipality - says Musa Gagam, who organized the collection of donations.

"In 2019 I made a campaign for a poor family in the village of Galabovo. Then Firas also donated his savings from his piggy bank. A few months later Firas donated his money box for a campaign I made for a sick person from the village of Medeni Polyani. Today he did it again and the amount he donated from the money box is BGN 175. Later today I will transfer them to the account of the municipality of Velingrad and I will put the document on the webpage.

Later, money was donated by Firas' mother and father, and so the total amount donated by the refugee family became BGN 325," Musa Gagum said. /OFFNews