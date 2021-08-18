Bulgarian PM Yanev Discussed Transportation of MiG-29 “Black Box” with Russian Ambassador

August 18, 2021, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Yanev Discussed Transportation of MiG-29 “Black Box” with Russian Ambassador gov.bg

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev discussed with the Russian ambassador the "black box" of the MiG-29 to be sent to Russia. The Bulgarian military will be able to transport it in the coming days.

At a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Eleonora Mitrofanova, the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev discussed the possibility of taking the data from the "black box" of the crashed MiG-29 aircraft in the laboratory of the Russian corporation RSK "MiG".

The travel formalities have already been settled and the Bulgarian military will be able to transport the "black box" in the coming days.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Yanev stressed that Bulgaria wants to develop relations with the Russian Federation, based on equal political dialogue and constructive cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.

In this context, Ambassador Mitrofanova welcomed the development of pragmatic economic projects of common interest and benefit to both parties. / BTV

