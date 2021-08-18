Boyko Borissov: Consultations with President Are Meaningless, GERB Willl Win Next Elections

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that "consultations with the President are pointless". This comment was posted via a Facebook video from the village of Krastava.

We will present "our cabinet it so that people can draw comparison," he said.

Borissov addressed new accusations to the government for the mismanagement of the crisis caused by the pandemic, as well as for our foreign policy. "At the moment, millions of vaccines in our country are being dumped or resold," he said.

Bulgaria used to be a leader on the Balkans, now we are at odds with with all our neighbors, Borisov pointed out, adding that we alone have not sent aid to Turkey for the wildfires.

The former prime minister also predicted a landslide victory for GERB at the next election.

Borissov visited the village of Krastava, where wildfire destroyed six houses. He announced that GERB MPs will share out nearly BGN 120,000 from their salaries to help the fire victims. By the end of the day, makeshift houses will be delivered to shelter families which the fire had left homeless.