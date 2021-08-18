Bullgarian Parliament Cannot Form Cabinet with TISP Mandate

In a parliamentary declaration, the "There is Such a People" party (TISP) accused the representatives of the so-called "parties of the protest" - "Democratic Bulgaria", "Stand up BG! We are coming!", as well as the BSP ofhypocrisy, lack of parliamentarianism and craving for cabinet posts during the negotiationson forming a government with the mandate of TISP.

A cabinet with a tenure of 6 months which has to deal with the new wave of the coronavirus proposed from the parliamentary podium leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Kornelia Ninova. She called for common sense and dialogue in the implementation of the third mandate for forming a government, for which the BSP is ready.

On behalf of "Stand up BG! We are coming!" Maya Manolova also said that their coalition would make every effort to form a cabinet with the third mandate.

The health and economic crises cannot be resolved with anti-MRF rhetoric, said MRF Chairman Mustafa Karadayi, adding that they expected more constructive dialogue and a vision for reform after the latest parliamentary elections.

A political crisis is about to develop into a constitutional one, warnrd of the GERBfloor lesder Desislava Atanasova. She called onthe president to rule on the case after lineupof the TISPdraft cabinet was not voted in parliament.