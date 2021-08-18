84 Percent Test Positive for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Business | August 18, 2021, Wednesday // 13:24
Bulgaria: 84 Percent Test Positive for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Out of 85 samples tested at the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), the Delta variant of Covid-19 was identified in 84 (99%). The Alpha variant was detected in 1 of the sequenced samples.

The samples were taken from Covid-19 patients in 26 medical establishments from 18 districts in the country in the period 8-28 July 2021.

 

