NCIPD Director: Delta Variant of Covid-19 Leaves no Chance of Escape to Unvaccinated

After a contact with a coronavirus patient infected with Delta variant, there is no chance you will not get sick, said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, Direcrocr of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) in the morning program of bTV.

He stressed that those with a completed immunization course will havea mild case of COVID-19 without the need for hospitalization even if they become infected with Delta. "With the first strain, the Wuhan one - if you are sickand share home someone withothers, their chance of contracting the disease was 40%. With the British one, this chance has already become 70%, and with Delta - all unvaccinatedor those who have not had Covid-9 earlier stand no chanceof getting sick," Kantardzhiev explained.

In his words, the treatment of the disease continues to be the same, but the symptoms are slightly changed - the loss of taste and sense of smell are no longer the lead indicator of infection with coronavirus, but severe rhinitis, sore throat and high fever. Delta is also slightly different because younger people have more severe cases of coronavirus - young people, more frequently teenagers get sick, Kantardzhiev said, and reminded that a COVID-19 vaccine is already available for people over the age of 12.

Kantardzhiev commented that the most important thing is still that people get vaccinated now, while the incidence rates of COVID-19 are still low. "In recent days there has been a trend for a slight increase in those wishing to get vaccinated. I hope a lot of people realize the importanceof having a jab," he added.

On the territory of Sofia Municipality the preparation of Sofia hospitals already underway on the terriitory of the metropolitan municipslity is already underwayin order to be able to meet the new wave of coronavirus in fullbattle gear.