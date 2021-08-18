Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Broke a Series of Losses with Success Over a Strong Opponent

Bulgaria’s first racket, Grigor Dimitrov, won an excellent victory over a strong rival - the 16th in the world Roberto Bautista Agut, 6:3, 6:4 at the Masters tournament in Cincinnati (USA). The match was from the first round of the race.

The Bulgarian tennis player was in a series of three consecutive losses - at Wimbledon, in Washington and Toronto.

The former world number 3, Cincinnati 2017 champion, was impressive in the first set. In the second he started with a breakthrough, but the Spaniard immediately responded.

At 4:3 for Bautista Agut the match was stopped due to rain. And resumed after more than an hour break, but not for long. Dimitrov equalized the result with a successful service game, made a break and then closed the match without any problems.

His serve was working in this match, he did not make a single double fault, and he did well in the forehand.

In the first set, Dimitrov tried for 2:0 after an easily developed first service game for him. By the end, he simply did not hesitate on his initial shot and logically took the lead.

Bautista Agut showed some of his qualities in the second service game. He responded this time to Grigor and avoided an early delay - 1:1. This was the first case in which the Spaniard received breakthrough points. And he took advantage. In the third game, Bulgaria’s first racket could hit again (break ball), but his opponent survived.

The match continued interestingly, as they both won their passes. The pause came, and after that Grigor was ruthless.

His next opponent is Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. The two met at Wimbledon, where the ace machine won in three sets. And the other match between them was won by Bublik. According to the program, the match will start on Wednesday at 5 PM Bulgarian Local Time. /ClubZ