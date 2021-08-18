Entering North Macedonia will Require Vaccination Certificate Starting September 1

From September 1, local and foreign citizens will be able to enter the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia with either a certificate that they have received at least two doses of vaccine against COVID-19, a certificate that they have contracted the virus in the last 45 days or a negative PCR test., made 72 hours before entering the country.

With a decision of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate in the country, a 7-day quarantine will be determined for the citizens who will return to RNM after September 1 and do not have a PCR test or vaccination certificates or who have suffered from COVID-19.

Foreign citizens will be able to transit through the country within 5 hours with a pre-signed declaration, which they will have to provide to the border control when leaving the country. /BNT