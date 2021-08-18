Caretaker PM Yanev: Situation with Fires in Rhodopes is Contained

The situation with the fire in the Rhodope mountains s has been contained. If necessary, aircraft from the Bulgarian Army, will be used. This confirmed the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev at the beginning of the government session, early today.

"Regarding the fire in the Rhodopes above the village of Yugovo - the situation is under control, the night has passed relatively calmly. There is no immediate danger for nearby settlements. There is enough equipment and people available. Under any possible unfavorable development, there is readiness for Army aircraft to be used in order to help extinguish the fire from the air. If things take a turn for the worse, I hope we have the manpower on the ground and the necessary aircraft”, Yanev explained.

"In addition, we are in consultation with neighboring countries, if necessary to use additional equipment. For now, the information from Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov is that the situation is under control and predictable ", added the caretaker Prime Minister. /Focus