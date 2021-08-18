COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1 405 New Cases

The number of newly infected with coronavirus in the country continues to grow. The new cases for the past day are 1,405. They were identified after 21,906 tests were performed. The percentage of positive samples is 6.4%, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The cured for the last day are 160. For the past 24 hours 19 new deaths have been registered.

There are 1,832 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, of which 160 are in intensive care units.

The doses of vaccines administered are a total of 2,176,168, of which 12,219 were administered in the past day.