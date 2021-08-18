COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1 405 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | August 18, 2021, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1 405 New Cases pixabay.com

The number of newly infected with coronavirus in the country continues to grow. The new cases for the past day are 1,405. They were identified after 21,906 tests were performed. The percentage of positive samples is 6.4%, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The cured for the last day are 160. For the past 24 hours 19 new deaths have been registered.

There are 1,832 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, of which 160 are in intensive care units.

The doses of vaccines administered are a total of 2,176,168, of which 12,219 were administered in the past day.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria