TISP Confirms Position that Will Not Support Government Vote with Third Mandate
President Rumen Radev Tuesday holds further consultations with the parties represented in the 46th National Assembly within the constitutional procedure for handing an exploratory mandate for the formation of a government.
Opening his meeting with TISP, Radev said that it is of extreme importance that everyone show even greater responsibility to the options for dialogue, compromise and consensus, so that a regular government is formed within the current National Assembly.
During the meeting with TISP it became clear will not support a third governing-forming mandate, TISP deputy floor leader Victoria Vassileva said after the end of the talks.
In Vassileva's words, it is illogical to be in a situation where the forces in Parliament did not accept a cabinet proposed by the biggest parliamentary party and at the same time expect from TISP to support another minority government "which, strangely enough, will too govern with thematic majorities - something about we were accused earlier".
"We are the only formation who has stood by its words from the beginning and no one can blame us that we change our views all
the time," Vassileva said.
