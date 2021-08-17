Russian Transport Aircraft Crashes during Test Flight

The Il-112V aircraft crashed on Tuesday morning as it attempted to land at the Kubinka airfield in the Moscow Region. The plane missed the landing stripe by 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) and exploded upon its collision with the ground. According to preliminary data, the crash was caused by a fire in the right-wing engine of the plane.

Dramatic crash was caught on video

Bodies of all three crew members of Russia’s latest Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane, which crashed earlier in the day in the Moscow Region, have been recovered, a source in the law enforcement bodies told TASS.

"The body of the third victim was recovered at 18:45 Moscow time [3:45 p.m. GMT]," the source said. "We have recovered bodies of all crew members of the Il-112V aircraft, who were killed in the plane crash. The search work is now officially closed."

The spokesman also said that all recovered bodies have been "transported to a forensic medical examination bureau," adding that investigators continued with their work collecting evidence at the crash scene of the country’s newest military transport aircraft.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported to TASS earlier in the day that the plane was piloted by chief pilot of the Ilyushin Aircraft Company, 1st-class test pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, 1st-class test pilot Dmitry Komarov and 1st-class test flight engineer Nikolai Khludeyev.

An aviation industry source told TASS earlier in the day that the crew of the lyushin Il-112V were trying to save the plane until the very last moment and steered the aircraft away from residential buildings. According to him, "The Il-112V plane that crashed today was the first prototype that was undergoing trials and fine-tuning."/tass