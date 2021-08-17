After Earthquake Tropical Storm Grace hits Haiti and Hinders Search and Rescue Operations

Tropical Storm Grace has temporarily halted search and rescue efforts in Haiti. It is a delay that has sparked the anger and frustration of thousands of people who have been made homeless after last week’s earthquake.

The storm hit southwestern Haiti, which was the area hardest hit by Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Up to 15 inches of rain fell before the storm took its course.

With the removal of more bodies from the rubble, the earthquake fatalities rose to 1,941, in addition to 9,900 people injured and 60,759 homes destroyed.

Patience is wearing thin in the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Haitians were already battling coronavirus, gang violence, poverty, and the political crisis left by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise when the earthquake struck. And now UNICEF warns that half a million children do not have access to safe water.

The earthquake, registered last Saturday near the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, is already the second deadliest in the last 25 years in Latin America, a list that tops the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2010 in the Caribbean country, in which they died. about 300,000 people.