The Weather is Turning: Storms and Hail are Coming

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 17, 2021, Tuesday // 18:15
Bulgaria: The Weather is Turning: Storms and Hail are Coming Pixabay

Yellow code for heavy rainfall with thunder and hail in 14 districts of Northeastern and Southwestern Bulgaria tomorrow. This is shown on the map with warning codes for dangerous meteorological phenomena, published on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

A cold front will pass through the country in the next 24 hours. It is expected moderate to relatively strong northwestern wind in the Danube plain, cool air will gradually start to break in. During the night in some, and during the day in more places in Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulonimbus clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. In the evening, the phenomena will cover the northeastern regions.

There is a higher probability of local intensive precipitation and hail in the Rila-Rhodope region. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 29 ° and 34 ° Celsius, slightly higher in Southeastern Bulgaria. After the temporary increase at night, the atmospheric pressure during the day will decrease again and will be lower than the average for the month. /Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria