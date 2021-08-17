The Weather is Turning: Storms and Hail are Coming

Yellow code for heavy rainfall with thunder and hail in 14 districts of Northeastern and Southwestern Bulgaria tomorrow. This is shown on the map with warning codes for dangerous meteorological phenomena, published on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

A cold front will pass through the country in the next 24 hours. It is expected moderate to relatively strong northwestern wind in the Danube plain, cool air will gradually start to break in. During the night in some, and during the day in more places in Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulonimbus clouds will develop and there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. In the evening, the phenomena will cover the northeastern regions.

There is a higher probability of local intensive precipitation and hail in the Rila-Rhodope region. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 29 ° and 34 ° Celsius, slightly higher in Southeastern Bulgaria. After the temporary increase at night, the atmospheric pressure during the day will decrease again and will be lower than the average for the month. /Novinite.bg