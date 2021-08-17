COVID-19 Forecast: Peak of the Fourth Wave in Bulgaria will be in September

The districts of Burgas, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Veliko Tarnovo will be the first to enter the red zone, says Prof. Vitanov

Bulgaria is already in the orange zone with an average incidence for the country of 113 per 100,000 people in the last 14 days, the health ministry announced on Monday.

According to the COVID plan, as the next phase of the epidemic enters, certain measures are needed. For now, however, the Ministry of Health would consider options. The delta variant is now completely dominant in the country, according to the results of the latest batch of sequenced clinical samples taken from patients in 18 areas.

The detailed morbidity map in the country, prepared by the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and presented on Tuesday, shows that on a 14-day basis, 14 districts in the country have crossed the border from 100 infected per 100,000 people. The worst situation is in the Burgas region, with morbidity of 178 per 100,000 people, but local authorities there still believe that there is no need for any measures. Other cities include Veliko Tarnovo - 149 per 100 thousand, Sofia-city - 141 per 100 thousand, Pazardzhik - 137 per 100 thousand and Plovdiv - 134 per 100 thousand.

The peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Bulgaria will be in September. This is what Prof. Nikolay Vitanov predicted in front of bTV.

"At the end of August, there will be 3,000 cases a day, this wave is coming and it will hit us. The maximum values will be September ", said the mathematician from BAS (Bulgarian Academy of Sciences).

According to him, the imposition of measures is delayed.

Prof. Vitanov's forecast is that the districts of Burgas, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Veliko Tarnovo will be the first to enter the "red zone" of high morbidity over 250 per 100,000 people. /ClubZ