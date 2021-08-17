Bulgarian Health Minister: Don't Stop Planned Operations if There is New Wave of COVID-19

The Caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov and the management of the associations of hospitals in the country discussed the measures that should be taken in connection with the expected increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Health announced.

The purpose of the meeting was to identify measures in order to reduce the pressure on hospitals in the event of a new wave.

"My definite opinion is not to stop the planned operations," said Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov.

The directors of the medical establishments received information about the availability of medicines used in the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 and about the actions taken to provide additional quantities of medicinal products.

During the meeting, Minister Katsarov pointed out that talks are underway to increase the cost of the clinical pathway for the treatment of COVID-19, and that the Ministry of Health offers a package for diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19 in an ambulatory setting.

In addition, in order to relieve the work of medical institutions and to refer to them only patients who need to be treated in hospital conditions, emergency medical centers will receive criteria on the basis of which to assess whether the patient needs hospitalization or can be treated in outpatient care. /BNT