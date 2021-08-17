Bulgaria's President Urges Parliament to Form Regular Government, TISP Hunting for Traitors

The political situation is exacerbated, along with the crises Bulgaria is facing. This brings forth the need to form a regular government within the incumbent National Assembly.

This was the main accent in President Rumen Radev's statement during the second round of consultations with political parties before serving the secondexploratory government-forming mandate. On Tuesday morning, the head of state met with representatives of "There Is Such a People."

Although it is clear that the secondmandate is unlikely to be successful, since GERB has repeatedly expressed a desire to return it immediately, the president convenes the talks "so that theright solution can be found and the country has a regular cabinet", Radev argued.

However, Slavi Trifonov's team was adamant in their position, again expressing disappointment with the other "parties of protest". We were betrayed", said the co-chairman of TISP Toshko Yordanov "In the end, After all thre are five other parties in parliament with 175 MPs. There is an overwhelming majority who can form a cabinet. The responsibility is with them. They have the opportunity, having refused to work with us for unclear reasons, to form a cabinet," Yordanov said.

Radev repeated, however, his hope to have a regular cabinet formed by this parliament, the highest state body, or at least to accept the update of the budget that he and the caretaker government insist on.