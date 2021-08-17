New Recognition for M3 Communications Group

M3 Communications Group, Inc. Has won silver in the PR Agency of the Year category in Europe at the international contest Stevie International Business Awards 2021®.

The company was also distinguisfed in the category "Communication Expert of the Year", in which Svetoslava Nedyalkova, Account Manager at the agency, grabbed bronze. The awards were a huge achievement for M3 Communications Group, Inc. and its team, as they were picked among more than 3,700 nominations received in total for all categories in the competition. The awards are a recognition of the dynamic development of the company in the past challenging year, which includes a number of creative projects, campaigns and new customers. Stevie International Business Awards® are some of the most prestigious international business awards.

In 2021, organizations from over 60 countries participated in them, and the winners of the awards were determined on the basis of the average jury ratings consisting of over 260 experts from around the world.

The Global Awards competitions are held for the 18th consecutive time and distinguish some of the best organizations and professionals in a number of industries, including the communication sector.

"These two international awards are extremely valuable to us because they are an acknowledgment of the hard work, creativity and professionalism of our team during a difficult year. We thank everyone at M3 Communications Group, Inc., who every day proves that with dedication and a good team, any bold project is implementable.

I believe that we have many more exciting achievements ahead of us", commented Maxim Behar, Founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc. The company is among the finalists for "PR Agency of the Year in Europe" in the awards for the fifth time in a row, having been awarded in the category in 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2018. as well. In 2018 Maxim Behar was awarded bronze in "CEO of the Year" category.