TISP Will Not Support Third Government-forming Mandate

President Rumen Radev Tuesday holdsfurther consultations with the parties represented in the 46thNational Assembly within the constitutional procedure forhanding an exploratory mandate for the formation of agovernment.



The talks started with representatives of There Is Such aPeople (TISP), the party with the most number of seats, 65, in the 240-seat Parliament.



TISP will not support a third governing-forming mandate, TISPdeputy floor leader Victoria Vassileva said after the end of the talks. In Vassileva's words, it is politically illogical to be in a situation where the forces in Parliament did not accept a

cabinet proposed by the biggest parliamentary party and at the same time expect from TISP to support another minority government "which, strangely enough, will too govern with thematic majorities - something about we were accused earlier".



"We are the only formation who has stood by its words from the beginning and no one can blame us that we change our views all

the time," Vassileva said.



Radev next met with representatives of GERB-UDF whose floorleader, Dessislava Atanassova, confirmed the formation's earlier

intention to return immediately upon receipt the second mandate to form a cabinet due to be handed to it as the second-biggest

party in the incumbent Parliament. Atanassova said GERB-UDF will return the mandate without proposing a cabinet line-up./BTA