Caretaker Prime Minister Yanev: We Will Evacuate the Bulgarians Blocked in Afghanistan

Bulgarians stranded in Afghanistan will be evacuated. This was announced by the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev during his visit to the village of Gabrovo.

In the village, he met with firefighters and forest officials.
Yanev clarified that there are more than 11 Bulgarians in Afghanistan and the necessary measures have already been taken for their evacuation.

It is not clear when this will happen, but the action will be joint with other EU member states whose citizens are on the territory of Afghanistan, the caretaker Prime Minister said.

He also commented on the update of the state budget for this year, for which the caretaker government submitted a draft to parliament.
"I think from the point of view of the caretaker government, we have done our job. We have prepared a project, which was submitted to the National Assembly. Onwards it is the duty of the MPs to debate and decide to what extent this draft budget is adequate. The weight of the decision lies with the National Assembly itself, "Yanev commented.

The caretaker Prime Minister called DPS MP Mustafa Karadayi's claim that Bulgarian entrepreneur Ivo Prokopiev was behind the budget update unfounded. /BTV

