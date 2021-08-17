Bulgaria' Special Prosecutor's Office is Dealing with High Price of Electricity

The Bulgarian Specialized Prosecutor's Office received a signal from the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria in connection with the record high price of electricity for business.

Immediately after receiving the signal from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, it was randomly assigned to a prosecutor.

Pursuant to the Judiciary Act, the supervising prosecutor personally requests documents and information from the Ministry of Energy, the Bulgarian Energy Holding, the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange and other institutions in order to establish whether there is sufficient evidence of a general crime, in particular such within the competence of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office. The supervising prosecutor also ordered the performance of separate actions for the inspection by SANS (State Agency for National Security). /NOVA