Caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov: I Handed my Canadian Passport to Canadian Authorities

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 17, 2021, Tuesday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov: I Handed my Canadian Passport to Canadian Authorities bnr.bg

Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov stated, in an interview for Nova TV, that he does not have a Canadian passport in his possession, and that he has handed it, and his citizenship certificate over to the Canadian authorizes.

“When I see such powerful resistance to my actions as minister, this means I have accomplished something, that I am on the right track – obviously we are affecting big interest,” he commented and added that the attack was started by “There Is Such a People” (ITN) and was subsequently coordinated with GERB party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Minister Petkov pointed out that at yesterday’s Consultative Council on National Security, President Rumen Radev demonstrated he is a responsible politician on major issues – the Covid situation, social problems, the migrants. Kiril Petkov once again called for an update of the budget, so the next caretaker government does not find itself in the position of having to manage crisis without any money. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria