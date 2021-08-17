President Radev Opens Additional Consultations with Parliamentary Groups on Formation of Government

President Rumen Radev Tuesday holds further consultations with the parties represented in the 46th National Assembly within the constitutional procedure for handing an exploratory mandate for the formation of a government.

On Tuesday Radev meets with representatives of There Is Such a People (TISP), GERB and BSP for Bulgaria. The consultations continue on Wednesday with Democratic Bulgaria, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and Rise Up BG! Here We Come. Opening his meeting with TISP representatives, Radev said that it is of extreme importance that everyone show even greater responsibility to the options for dialogue, compromise and consensus, so that a regular government is formed within the current National Assembly.

The additional talks come after TISP, the party with the highest number of seats, 65, in the 240-seat Parliament, failed to form a cabinet after the July 11 snap parliamentary elections./BTA