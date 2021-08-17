Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate 11 Bulgarian Citizens from Afghanistan
No requests for assistance or for evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Afghanistan have so far been received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press centre has announced.
The Ministry has information of 11 Bulgarian citizens working for international organizations in Kabul. “Their evacuation is being monitored and, if the need arises, the Ministry is ready to render the necessary assistance,” the announcement reads.
The Foreign Ministry states further that the country is carefully examining the inquiries by our partners concerning the temporary accommodation of Afghan citizens – local people who have worked for NATO, the EU, foreign diplomatic missions and organizations in Afghanistan. Bulgaria will join the efforts of the international community for rendering life-saving humanitarian aid to the civilian population./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ambassador of India Presented Credentials to President of Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister on Vatican Visit
- » EU Foreign Ministers Meet in Luxemburg Monday to Slap Tougher Sanction on Lukashenko
- » Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev’s Visit to Sofia Paves Way to Compromise
- » Putin and Biden Begin Talks in Expanded Format
- » Sofia and Skopje Hope for More Active Dialogue on Bilateral Issues