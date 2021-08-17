Bulgaria Ready to Evacuate 11 Bulgarian Citizens from Afghanistan

No requests for assistance or for evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Afghanistan have so far been received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press centre has announced.

The Ministry has information of 11 Bulgarian citizens working for international organizations in Kabul. “Their evacuation is being monitored and, if the need arises, the Ministry is ready to render the necessary assistance,” the announcement reads.

The Foreign Ministry states further that the country is carefully examining the inquiries by our partners concerning the temporary accommodation of Afghan citizens – local people who have worked for NATO, the EU, foreign diplomatic missions and organizations in Afghanistan. Bulgaria will join the efforts of the international community for rendering life-saving humanitarian aid to the civilian population./BNR

