Sunny in Bulgaria, Yellow Code for Hot Weather

The weather will be sunny and hot. In the afternoon over the mountains of Western Bulgaria will develop cumulus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation with thunder. During the night against Wednesday, there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms in some places in the central regions. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast, which in the evening in Northwestern Bulgaria will be oriented from the northwest and will intensify. Maximum temperatures will be between 34 ° and 39 °.

Yellow code for dangerous hot weather has been announced for almost the whole country, except for Dobrich, Varna, Burgas and Smolyan.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 27 ° -30 °. The temperature of the sea water is 26 ° -27 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will also be sunny over the mountains. In the afternoon in the massifs of Western Bulgaria will develop cumulonimbus clouds and there will be short-term rainfall with thunder, which will continue into the night against Wednesday. A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 28 °, at 2000 meters - around 28 °.