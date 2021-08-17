1301 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

1301 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country when 29,690 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. More than 4% of the samples taken are positive, the data in the Unified Information Portal show.

32 died with COVID-19, and 246 were reported recovered.

The patients in the hospital are 1658, 145 of them - in intensive care units. 9143 are the doses of vaccine administered.