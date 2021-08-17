1301 New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria

August 17, 2021, Tuesday
1301 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country when 29,690 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. More than 4% of the samples taken are positive, the data in the Unified Information Portal show.

32 died with COVID-19, and 246 were reported recovered.

The patients in the hospital are 1658, 145 of them - in intensive care units. 9143 are the doses of vaccine administered.

