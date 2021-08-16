Weather in Bulgaria Remains Dangerously Hot in the Afternoon Hours

After the cool weather this past weekend, it will be dangerously hot again today. In most parts of the country, a first-degree warning, code yellow, has been issued for daily temperatures around and above 35 ° Celsius.

In most areas the maximum temperatures will be between 33 ° and 38 °, slightly lower traditionally on the Black Sea coast - about 27 - 30 °. It will be sunny. There will be light to moderate east-southeast wind. The rise in temperatures will continue tomorrow. Code yellow is already in force in almost the entire country, except for Smolyan and the Black Sea region.

Maximum temperatures will be between 34 ° and 39 °. Sunny weather will prevail, with short-term thunderstorms in the afternoon in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow, which in the evening in Northwestern Bulgaria will be oriented from the northwest and will intensify. The temperatures on the seaside will remain significantly lower tomorrow - the maximum will be around 27 - 30 °. It will be sunny, combined with a light to moderate southeast wind. The temperature of the sea water is 26 - 27 °. The sea waves will be light.

In the mountains after the sunny morning later in the day in the massifs of Western Bulgaria there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms, which will continue into the night against Wednesday. A light to moderate wind from the north-northwest will blow. The maximum temperatures in the mountain resorts will be from 23 ° in Aleko, 28 ° in Borovets, and Pamporovo to about 30 ° in Bansko. Despite the slight cooling, temperatures in the southern half of the Iberian Peninsula and the Apennines will remain higher than usual. There will be significant rainfall in many places on the continent, and a significant cold snap is expected in Central Europe.

Significant lowering of temperatures is expected tomorrow in the northwestern regions of the Balkans, where a cold front will begin to pass. There will be rain and thunder in many places, but in the rest, most of the peninsula, it will remain sunny and hot.

In Bulgaria, the combination of dangerously high temperatures, dry weather and the expected strengthening of the wind in the next two days will create preconditions for the emergence of fast-growing and difficult to control fires.

But relative cooling is coming - on Wednesday and Thursday, the maximum temperatures on the second day will be between 27 ° and 32 °. There will be areas with torrential rains and thunderstorms. Hail is also possible.

Sunny weather will prevail on Friday and Saturday, and there will be rain showers only on the first day./BNTNews