GERB MP Daniel Mitov: We Want the Immediate Removal of Minister Kiril Petkov

The reason is the information about dual citizenship of the Minister.

GERB demanded the immediate removal of Economy Minister Kiril Petkov. This was announced by Daniel Mitov, who together with deputies from the party submitted to the Constitutional Court a request to establish partial unconstitutionality of the decree of President Rumen Radev for the appointment of the caretaker government.

The reason for GERB's actions was information about Petkov's dual citizenship. "The question is whether this citizenship is still valid and whether it was valid at the time of his appointment. If he was a dual citizen at the time of his appointment, it means that the Constitution has been violated" Mitov said.

"He must be removed from office immediately, precisely because it is clear that his acts, both so far and henceforth, can be declared null and void. And this will lead to damage to the state. Who will take responsibility? I have a question: did President Radev know at the time of signing the decree appointing Minister Petkov that he had dual citizenship? ”Mitov asked.

According to the MP, it is not possible to renounce citizenship with a "simple application". "If you can renounce citizenship with a notarized application, then it means that you can get citizenship with a reciprocal application. This is not done that way. Citizenship is eliminated by an act of the respective government ", specified Mitov, who believes that Kiril Petkov is still a Canadian citizen.

He believes that the recordings of the violence behind the columns of the Council of Ministers were published in order to divert public attention. "Because a lot of scandals have accumulated in the presidency, a lot of scandals have accumulated in the other so-called protest parties," Mitov said.

We remind you that last week Petkov explained that there was no case, because even before he took office as a minister he had applied for renunciation of his Canadian citizenship. However, it is still unclear whether the procedure is over.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an inquiry to Canada as to whether Petkov had Canadian citizenship at the time of his inauguration. However, the reply is still awaited./ NOVA