Most of Illegals Migrants Caught in Sofia Are Afghani Refugees Fleeing Taliban
More than 40 illegal migrants have been detained in various places in Sofia for a day. They are mostly young men as most of them are Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime. Investigators say there are also Syrians and Iraqis among the migrants.
Most often, police find foreign nationals near the villages of Lozen and German close to Sofia or near the Trakia Motorway, where they are often abandoned by traffickers. After being detained, the migrants are accommodated in centers of the Ministry of Interior or the Agency for Refugees./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » at Least Five Killed at Kabul Airport as People Attempting to Flee Afghanistan Try to Enter Planes by Force
- » New Requirements for Bulgarians Traveling to Spain
- » Parliament to Have Special Sitting on Police Brutality Caught on Tape during anti-Government Protests Last Summer
- » Taliban Gain Control over Presidential Palace in Kabul, President Flees Afghanistan to Tajikistan
- » Bulgaria Facing Several Crises, Budgetary Reserves Exhausted
- » Taliban at Kabul Gates, Foreign Embassies Start Evacuation