At Least Five Killed at Kabul Airport as People Attempting to Flee Afghanistan Try to Enter Planes by Force
At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, witnesses told Reuters.
One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.
U.S. troops, who are in charge of the airport, earlier fired in the air to scatter the crowd, a U.S. official said.
Officials were not immediately available to comment on the deaths./REUTERS
