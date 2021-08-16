New Requirements for Bulgarians Traveling to Spain

Business » TOURISM | August 16, 2021, Monday // 10:39
Bulgaria: New Requirements for Bulgarians Traveling to Spain pixabay.com

New requirements for Bulgarians traveling to Spain come into force today. Our compatriots will now have to present a COVID-19 test, a vaccination certificate or a document that they have suffered.

However, the measure does not apply to passengers coming from Northwestern Bulgaria, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

