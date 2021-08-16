Tragedy: Two Children Drawn in Dam in Burgas

Two children drowned in the waters of Mandra Dam in Burgas. The boys, aged 11 and 13, entered the dam near Meden Rudnik complex on Saturday evening to swim.

Their parents reported to the police that they had not returned and the police began searching. What happened and how dangerous can swimming be there answered one of the officers involved in the operation.

"The operation started after a call from the Ministry of Interior. After about 15 minutes we found the body of the 11-year-old child. The place is rocky and the rocks are covered with algae. This is one of the reasons for the tragedy. The other reason may be their inability to swim, and here the water is quite deep."

This was stated by the Deputy Director of competent agency in the city of Burgas - Nikolay Ivanov.