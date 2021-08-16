COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 272 New Cases, Number of People in Hospitals Remains High

272 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal. 6358 tests were performed, which is relatively less than normal.

1548 people are treated in the hospital, 141 of them are in intensive care units.

Five people died in the past 24 hours, and 178 people were reported cured.

In the districts of Smolyan and Kardzhali no new cases of coronavirus have been registered, and the most infected are again registered in Sofia - 83 people.

2186 doses of vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,152,638.