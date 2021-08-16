COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 272 New Cases, Number of People in Hospitals Remains High

Society | August 16, 2021, Monday // 09:42
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 272 New Cases, Number of People in Hospitals Remains High

272 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal. 6358 tests were performed, which is relatively less than normal.

1548 people are treated in the hospital, 141 of them are in intensive care units.

Five people died in the past 24 hours, and 178 people were reported cured.

In the districts of Smolyan and Kardzhali no new cases of coronavirus have been registered, and the most infected are again registered in Sofia - 83 people.

2186 doses of vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 2,152,638.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria