Emergency Meeting of Parliament Convened by Speaker Miteva, over Police Brutality Incident

Politics | August 15, 2021, Sunday // 10:54
"I watched with indignation, pain and anxiety the published footage of the violence against young protesters in the summer of 2020. I share this not only as Speaker of the National Assembly and lawyer, but also as a citizen, wife and mother." This is stated in a statement by the Speaker of the 46th National Assembly Iva Miteva.

"The Bulgarian parliament, as a symbol of the will of the people and a guarantor of the rule of law, cannot stay away from what is shown in the videos," Miteva said.

"With the right given to me by the Constitution, I will convene an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday) from 10.00 am to hear the Minister of Interior on the actions taken to identify persons who have exceeded their powers, imposed penalties and taken measures to prevent such events", said the Speaker of Parliament.

