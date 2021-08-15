Haiti Earthquake: Death Toll Mounts to 304

Haiti's authorities have informed that at least 304 people have died and 1,800 people have injured after a powerful earthquake struck the Caribbean country.

US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to those affected by a massive earthquake in Haiti, stating that he is "saddened" by the disaster, and authorised an "immediate US response". "I have authorized an immediate US response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior US official to coordinate this effort", Biden said in his statement. "Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild."
The earthquake that measured 7.2 on the Richter scale, was about 10 kilometres deep and hit 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud.

The World Health Organisation said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti."We stand in solidarity with the people of #Haiti. WHO and @pahowho are working to assess health needs and to support emergency medical care," WHO tweeted.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the quake caused "enormous damage" to southern areas of the Caribbean country. He said all government resources available would be mobilised to help victims.
The quake resulted in the prime minister, Ariel Henry, declaring a state of emergency for one month. (ANI)

