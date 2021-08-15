COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 623 new Cases, Over 4 Percent Positive

Society » HEALTH | August 15, 2021, Sunday // 09:07
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 623 new Cases, Over 4 Percent Positive pixabay.com

623 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. 4.52 percent are the positive samples from the 13 761 tests performed.

1490 are hospitalized, 131 of them are in intensive care units. 7 people died. 59 patients were reported as cured by the Unified Information Portal.

The most new cases are in the capital - 158.

The following areas are:

Burgas - 84
Plovdiv - 63
Varna - 53
Pazardzhik - 45

3504 doses of vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours. The number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is now 1,071,839.

