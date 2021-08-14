Bulgaria: Big Fire in Krstava Village

Massive fire burnt down multiple houses in the village of Krstava, Velingrad municipality, Southern Bulgaria, on August 14. No one has been injured. The material damages are huge.

6 houses and several agricultural buildings burned down in the fire. For hours, firefighters, volunteers, forestry workers and residents from the village were fighting to put out the blaze.

The fire broke our in a barn shortly after 20.00 on August 13.

According to residents, the fire engulfed neighbouring houses in a matter of minutes. The wind also contributed to the spread of the fire, which further complicated the extinguishing of the flames. 6 houses were completely burnt down, and many people remained on the street.

The fire continued throughout the night. After the signal was given to the emergency line 112, a fire engine arrived from Velingrad, which turned out to be extremely insufficient.

An organisation was made and more firefighters from Velingrad, Rakitovo, Sarnitsa and Yakoruda, two water carriers, forest officials and many volunteers arrived to assist the firefighting efforts./Bnt