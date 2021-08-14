Russian Plane Crashed in Turkey - 8 Dead

World | August 14, 2021, Saturday
Bulgaria: Russian Plane Crashed in Turkey - 8 Dead Russian Defense Ministry

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana, Turkey at about 15.10 Moscow Time on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The plane was part of the forces fighting with wildfires in Turkey.

All those on board of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft that crashed in Turkey were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"The five crew members of the Russian Be-200 aircraft that crashed in the Republic of Turkey and three citizens of the Republic of Turkey who were pointing out fire locations were killed," the ministry said.

There were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish representatives, who were pointing out the fire locations to the crew, aboard the aircraft. All of them were killed.

A Russian Defense Ministry commission has been dispatched to the crash site to establish the causes of the tragedy./tass

