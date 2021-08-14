Facebook Messenger Now Has End-to-End Encryption

Facebook finally officially launches encryption end-to-end for application Facebook Messenger.

This security encryption is intended for voice calls and video calls.

“We’re rolling out the option to make encrypted voice and video calls end-to-end on Messenger,” said Ruth Kricheli as Director of Product Management for Facebook Messenger, quoted from his official blog.

According to Kricheli, the reason for the existence of encryption end-to-end in Messenger because many users use audio and video calls in the application.

During 2020, Facebook Messenger has been used more than 150 million within a day, both for audio and video calls.

“Now we are introducing calls to this chat mode so you can secure audio and video calls with this technology, if needed,” added Kricheli.

Previously, Messenger has brought encryption end-to-end for conversations in text form since 2016.

However, this encryption is not installed by default like WhatsApp.

Encryption end-to-end in Messenger it is more like a secret chat like Telegram, where the user must activate it first.

For information, encryption end-to-end serves to keep user conversations safer from hackers or other parties.

In fact, Messenger as the owner of the application will also not be able to see the conversations sent.