Taliban Seize New Areas, Plan Assault on Kabul

Business | August 14, 2021, Saturday // 10:13
Bulgaria: Taliban Seize New Areas, Plan Assault on Kabul AP

The Taliban armed militia forces eye possible assault on the Afghan capital Kabul which is the last key area that still slips from their control. The government official authorities confirmed that the strategic economic centres are already under the Taliban control.

Kandahar was the latest and biggest city to fall under the pressure of the armed rebels. It is the economic hub of the south and came under Taliban control as US-led international forces completed their withdrawal after 20 years of war, Reuters reported. Herat in the west also fell to the hardline Islamist group."The city looks like a frontline, a ghost town," provincial council member Ghulam Habib Hashimi said by telephone from the city of about 600,000 people near the border with Iran."Families have either left or are hiding in their homes." A US defence official said there was concern that the Taliban - ousted from power in 2001 after the 11 September attacks on the United States - could make a move on Kabul within days. President Joe Biden's administration announced plans to send 3,000 additional troops to help evacuate US embassy staff, and the Pentagon said most would be in Kabul by the end of the weekend. Britain also

The United Nations has said it would not evacuate its personnel from Afghanistan but was relocating some to Kabul from other parts of the country. Many other Western embassies and aid groups said they were bringing some staff home.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that "Afghanistan is spinning out of control" and urged all parties to do more to protect civilians."This is the moment to halt the offensive. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war, or the isolation of Afghanistan," Guterres told.

The explosion in fighting has raised fears of a refugee crisis and a rollback of gains in human rights. Some 400,000 civilians have been forced from their homes since the start of the year, 250,000 of them since May, a UN official said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afghanistan, Taliban, Kebul asault
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria